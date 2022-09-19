Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $138,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1,837.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,392,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,860,000 after buying an additional 208,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

