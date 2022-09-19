Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $169,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $232.18 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average of $249.89.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

