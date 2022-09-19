Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in F5 were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $148.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.99 and a 200-day moving average of $172.85. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

