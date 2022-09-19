Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $211,000 Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $107.83.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

