Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $326,000 Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 51,988.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 106,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,394,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $252,691. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NovoCure Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

NVCR stock opened at $86.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $132.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -133.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

