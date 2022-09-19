Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $78.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comerica to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

