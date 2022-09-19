Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.28 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

