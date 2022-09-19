Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $113.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.