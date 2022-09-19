Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 18.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 20.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 111,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $137.74 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.75.

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

