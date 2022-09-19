Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Cowen lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

