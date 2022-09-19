Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,442 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $86.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

