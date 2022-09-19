Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 160,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 91,850 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 515,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.03 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

