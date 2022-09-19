Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

