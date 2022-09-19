Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 114 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $280.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

