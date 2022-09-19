Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,611 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

