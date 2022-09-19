Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 205 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CME opened at $191.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

