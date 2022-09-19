Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 215 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 7.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Portland General Electric Price Performance

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

