Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 6,273 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,672 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA BBMC opened at $73.91 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $97.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.44.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.