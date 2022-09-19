Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 726 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 573,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,062,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,570,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 787,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,154,000 after purchasing an additional 173,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $84.67 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

