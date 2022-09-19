Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 9,552 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.