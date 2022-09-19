Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $4,691,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBM opened at $127.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average is $132.98.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

