MCIA Inc Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MCIA Inc grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
