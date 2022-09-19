MCIA Inc Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MCIA Inc reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,689,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 125,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,954,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UNH stock opened at $521.02 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $529.29 and a 200 day moving average of $511.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

