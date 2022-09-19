McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $122.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

