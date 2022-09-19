MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock opened at $919.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,913.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $876.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 194.32 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

