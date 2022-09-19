MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MetLife by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 627,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 490,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

