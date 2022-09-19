Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,356 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,181,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 43,096 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $8,479,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.85. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

