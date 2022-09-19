Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.74 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.81 and a 200 day moving average of $273.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

