Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 36.2% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 78,549 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $244.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

