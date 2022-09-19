Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.74 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

