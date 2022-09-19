Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5,330.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $10,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.93.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $165.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

