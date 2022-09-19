Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.17.

NYSE HUM opened at $499.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $504.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

