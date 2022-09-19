Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.31 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after buying an additional 321,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $247.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.58 and a 200 day moving average of $244.06. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.