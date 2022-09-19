MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 30.3% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2,247.6% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 86,219 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 327,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $144.06 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average is $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

