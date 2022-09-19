MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.50. The company has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
