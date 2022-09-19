MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $275.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

