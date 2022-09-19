MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $687,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 767,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 215,742 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,755,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,130,403,000 after acquiring an additional 524,481 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

