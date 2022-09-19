MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.