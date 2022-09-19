Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,301 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,253,691 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

MOH stock opened at $339.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $361.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.05.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.