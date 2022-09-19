Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,253,691. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $339.37 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $361.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.