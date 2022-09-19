Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 7,447 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

