Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 103,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $4,748,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE O opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05.
O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
