Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 47.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Synopsys by 36.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,340,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 13.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $314.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.44.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

