Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 2,182 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 47.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $227.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.