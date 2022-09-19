Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $38.16 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $150.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.