Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $406,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Splunk were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Splunk by 2,545.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Splunk by 56.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus decreased their price target on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $90.79 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.48.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

