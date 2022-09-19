Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $488,000 Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,560 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $111.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

