Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $565,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,633 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.