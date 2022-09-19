Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,446,000 after purchasing an additional 914,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $75,689,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $83.43 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

