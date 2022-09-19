Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $410,000 Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $75,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,534.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 208,720 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 181,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,831 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $63.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

